Securities Commission Malaysia Seeks Feedback As Part Of Malaysia’s Corporate Governance Framework Review

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today published a Discussion Paper seeking public feedback as part of its review of Malaysia’s corporate governance framework.

Key areas under review include reinforcing the roles of boards and management in driving long-term value creation and strengthening overall board effectiveness.

This encompasses driving necessary behavioural shifts, enhancing agility in managing emerging risks and adopting new technologies, continuous strengthening of board composition and independence, and building stakeholder trust through timely engagement and access to information.

The review is in line with the upcoming Capital Market Master Plan 4 (CMP4), which positions corporate governance as a key enabler of a resilient, inclusive and sustainable capital market.

The feedback will guide the upcoming revision of the Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance (MCCG), and relevant corporate governance framework, ensuring the framework remains forward-looking, relevant and aligned with global best practices.

This Discussion Paper is open for feedback from 12 December 2025 to 6 February 2026.

Relevant stakeholders including listed companies, investors and industry associations are encouraged to provide their views and suggestions.

The Discussion Paper is available at https://www.sc.com.my/regulation/consultationpapers. Enquiries may be emailed to mccg@seccom.com.my.