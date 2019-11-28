Securities Commission Malaysia Releases Updated List Of Shariah-Compliant Securities By Shariah Advisory Council

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today released an updated list of Shariah- compliant securities approved by its Shariah Advisory Council (SAC).
The updated list, which takes effect on 29 November 2019, features a total of 696 Shariah-compliant securities. These securities constitute 77 per cent of the total 901 listed securities on Bursa Malaysia.
The list includes 38 newly-classified Shariah-compliant securities and excludes 29 from the previous list issued in May 2019.
The full list, updated twice a year based on the companies’ latest annual audited financial statements, is now available on the SC website at www.sc.com.my. The next updated list will be made available in May 2020, based on the review of the audited financial statements released up to 31 March 2020.