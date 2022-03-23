Securities Commission Malaysia Registers Two Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) Operators

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today announced that it has registered two Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) operators, Kapital DX Sdn Bhd and Pitch Platforms Sdn Bhd, to promote responsible innovation in the digital assets space.
The registered IEO operators will provide an alternative avenue for eligible companies to raise funds via the issuance of digital tokens in Malaysia. An issuer may raise funds up to RM100 million from retail, sophisticated, as well as angel investors, subject to the investment limits provided in the SC’s Guidelines on Digital Assets.
These new operators will be required to carry out the necessary assessments, among others, to verify the issuer’s digital value proposition, review the issuer’s proposal and disclosures in its Whitepaper, and undertake a comprehensive due diligence on the issuer and its token offering, prior to hosting the issuer’s digital token on their platform.
In addition, they will be given up to nine months to comply with all the regulatory requirements before commencing operations, and this includes putting in place a robust and effective Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) process to mitigate Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing (ML/TF) risks.
The SC would like to remind members of the public that they are not permitted to offer, issue or distribute any digital assets, which have been prescribed as securities, in Malaysia without obtaining a registration or authorisation from the SC. In this regard, a person convicted may be liable to a fine not exceeding RM10 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years or both.
Members of the public are also advised to be mindful of the risks related to investing in digital assets, including risks of investing on platforms not registered with the SC. Members of the public may verify the registration status of an IEO platform operator at www.sc.com.my/development/digital/digitalassets