Securities Commission Malaysia: MyCIF Surpasses RM1 Billion Co-Investment Mark, Driving MSME Growth In Malaysia

The Malaysia Co-Investment Fund (MyCIF) has exceeded RM1 billion in total coinvestments since its inception, a major a milestone in supporting the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

MyCIF, set up by the Ministry of Finance under Budget 2019, has been a pivotal force in the financing landscape, utilising equity crowdfunding (ECF) and peer-to-peer (P2P) financing platforms to channel funds into MSMEs.

Since its inception, more than 9,500 MSMEs have benefited from MyCIF’s coinvestments.

In its Annual Performance Report 2024 released today, MyCIF said total coinvestments reached RM1.19 billion as of end-2024, with RM264 million invested in 2024 alone.

MyCIF has attracted 4.1 times in private sector funding for every ringgit invested, demonstrating a strong crowding-in effect. This saw a 21.4% increase in total private investment.

The RM1.19 billion total co-investments by MyCIF represents 4.6 times of RM260 million total funds disbursed from the Government to date into the program, demonstrating efficient use of public funds.

In addition to the General Scheme 1:4 co-investment, MyCIF continues to bolster strategic and underserved segments of the economy through targeted schemes. These include Food Security and Environmental & Social Enterprise Schemes with preferential 1:2 co-investment ratio.

Co-investments in these segments rose to RM7 million in 2024 from RM3.4 million in 2023, reflecting MyCIF’s strengthened commitment to targeted investment areas.

Under Budget 2025, MyCIF has earmarked up to RM40 million for promoting innovative Islamic risk-sharing financing through ECF and P2P platforms.

This allocation complements existing MyCIF schemes and aims to encourage greater adoption of Islamic financing structures (Musharakah and Mudharabah concepts) by offering the following incentives:

MyCIF will invest on a first-loss basis in ECF and P2P campaigns based on Islamic risk-sharing models; and

For P2P campaigns, MyCIF will additionally invest at 0% financing rate.

In July 2024, MyCIF introduced the Environmental & Social Impact Scheme to support impact-driven businesses in environment, community, food security, education, and healthcare sectors. The scheme also extends to MSMEs financing Waqf asset development projects within these focus areas.

To enhance awareness and access to financing, MyCIF hosted its inaugural Nationwide

Roadshow in Penang in February 2025, themed “Empowering Financing, Advancing

Growth.” The event, supported by the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA), aimed to raise MyCIF’s profile and benefits among MSMEs in the northern states of Malaysia.

The MyCIF will next hold a roadshow in Kota Kinabalu on 31 July 2025 to help raise awareness of alternative funding avenues and build the connectivity between the capital market and entrepreneurs in Sabah to further support MSME growth.

The MyCIF Annual Report and other details are available here.