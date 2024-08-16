Securities Commission Malaysia Launches GROWMatch To Bridge Financing Gaps And Drive Sustainable Growth In Agri-Business

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today unveiled GROWMatch, a new matching initiative that allows agri-business entrepreneurs to showcase their projects and attract necessary funding.

This initiative aims to address the financing gap faced by agri-businesses and promote sustainable growth in the sector.

The Minister of Digital, YB Tuan Gobind Singh Deo delivered the keynote address at the event. Alternative financing options in the capital market can help spur the country’s economic growth and address food security challenges.

GROWMatch taps into equity crowdfunding (ECF) and peer-to-peer financing (P2P) platforms to support micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in strategic and underserved sectors.

Since their inception, both ECF and P2P platforms have helped over 18,000 MSMEs raise nearly RM8 billion in funding as of June 2024.

GROWMatch, which is aligned with the SC’s Five-Year Roadmap (2024-2028) for MSMEs and mid-tier companies, is focusing on providing risk capital through private markets.

Its partners1, which include venture capital firms and government agencies, play a key role in mentoring applicants, refining their business strategies and connecting them with investors.

The SC Chairman Dato’ Mohammad Faiz Azmi highlighted that GROWMatch leverages the strengths of diverse ecosystem partners to provide comprehensive support and resources for food security innovators, especially small companies facing funding challenges.

“GROWMatch not only connects entrepreneurs with investors, but also offers mentorship and resources to help them succeed in the competitive market,” he said at the launch.

“The diversity and focus on innovative and sustainable tech-driven solutions by the shortlisted companies in GROWMatch signal a promising future for the agriculture industry, and the capital market is excited to support these entrepreneurs,” he added.

The GROWMatch pitching session today saw 20 shortlisted entrepreneurs presenting innovative solutions to ECF/P2P partners, vying for various financing options in the food security value chain.

Selected from over 70 applications, these entrepreneurs stood out for their track record, business model and execution strategy.

At the event, the also SC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) and Impact Circle.

The MoU seeks to promote food security self-sufficiency through alternative financing. It combines diverse expertise to develop, incubate and finance opportunities that support agripreneurs scale their business and contribute to the overall goal of achieving food security.

For more information on GROWMatch and the full list of 20 shortlisted companies, visit https://www.scxsc.my/new/programmes/pitch-amp-match/growmatch.