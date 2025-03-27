Securities Commission Malaysia Issues Revised Guidelines On Advertising For Capital Market Products And Related Services

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today released a revised version of the Guidelines on Advertising for Capital Market Products and Related Services.

The Guidelines was revised to update certain requirements and guidance taking into account advertising and promotional trends globally and domestically, including the growing prominence of social media and financial influencers (finfluencers).

This is towards ensuring responsible advertising activities in relation to capital market products and services.

The revised framework will include:

new requirements relating to finfluencers who are not engaged as marketing agents by an advertiser yet on their own accord undertake advertising activities for any capital market products and services. They will be subject to the requirements under the Guidelines as they would be regarded as advertisers for the purposes of the Guidelines;

enhancement of requirements relating to advertisers’ duty to ensure the advertising activities conducted by their marketing agent comply with the Guidelines. The advertisers will otherwise be held accountable for the conduct of their marketing agent; and

enhancement of requirements relating to use of social media to address its growing use for financial promotions.

The Guidelines will also impose a prohibition against advertising services in Malaysia, of persons who are not authorised by the SC.

The Guidelines is part of the SC’s ongoing efforts to promote responsible advertising on new channels of advertising such as social media, ultimately protecting investors.

In reviewing and formulating the revised Guidelines, the SC has, amongst others, benchmarked against other jurisdictions such as Australia, the UK and Singapore, and

considered the feedback received from engagement with relevant stakeholders including finfluencers.

The revised Guidelines will come into effect on 1 November 2025 to allow sufficient time for advertisers to familiarise and make the necessary preparations to meet the new requirements.

Meanwhile, the relevant stakeholders may engage the SC for any clarification and guidance relating to the revised Guidelines. Any queries on the revised Guidelines may be submitted to AdGuidelines@seccom.com.my.

The revised Guidelines can be downloaded together with its revised FAQs at https://www.sc.com.my/regulation/guidelines/advertising-and-promotion.