Securities Commission Malaysia Industry Dialogue Focuses On Initiatives To Drive Sustainable Growth And Innovation In The Capital Market - Key Highlights Include Advancing Digitisation & Innovations, Integrating SRI And Financing Support For SMEs

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today concluded its Industry Dialogue 2022, outlining key areas to enable a robust and sustainable capital market against the backdrop of a fast-changing environment.

The annual SC Industry Dialogue, held in a series of sessions, as a venue for candid engagement between the SC with various capital market participants and industry associations consisting of, amongst others, investment banks, stockbroking and fund management companies to discuss developments, potential opportunities and emerging risks in the capital market.

During the dialogue sessions, the SC Chairman Dato’ Seri Dr. Awang Adek Hussin welcomed the range of views and ideas that were shared in his first industry-wide engagement, recognising the importance of collaborative efforts between the SC and the market participants.

“The consultative approach taken to engage key stakeholders will undoubtedly serve as an effective platform to catalyse positive change in the capital market ecosystem. I am committed to this approach, as it will help drive initiatives forward in a more transparent and inclusive manner.”

Continuous engagement and close collaborations with key stakeholders are crucial to policy formulation and developmental initiatives particularly in light of the challenging period financial markets are going through.

As part of his message to the industry during the dialogue sessions, the SC Chairman stated, “To ensure that our overall economy remains robust in the near-term and sustainable in the long-term, the SC has identified four priorities which are reviving private investments, promoting more effective and inclusive mobilisation of savings, supporting a sustainable transition and encouraging the industry to continue modernising.”

Among the areas further discussed during the Dialogue included the need for continued innovation and digitisation across the entire value-chain within the capital market, role of market-based funding particularly to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs), readiness to scale up the offering of Sustainable and Responsible Investment (SRI) funding and investments, and expanding the breadth and depth of the Islamic Capital Market.

The SC and industry representatives concluded with consensus at the Dialogue on the importance of the four priorities in improving the visibility and attractiveness of the Malaysian capital market which plays a key role in facilitating the recovery of the nation from the health and economic challenges.