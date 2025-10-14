Securities Commission Malaysia Drives Market-Based Financing For Climate Adaptation And Resilience

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today hosted its inaugural Climate Adaptation and Resilience (A&R) Conference, marking a step towards shaping the future of climate adaptation financing in Malaysia.

The event gathered over 400 delegates from ministries and government agencies, financial institutions, climate experts and academia to address the pivotal role the capital market plays in mobilising public and private finance for climate adaptation projects.

Minister of Plantation and Commodities and Acting Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, YB Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, delivered the keynote address on the government’s approach in tackling climate risks.

The SC Chairman Dato’ Mohammad Faiz Azmi underscored the SC’s aim to catalyse private capital into adaptation and resilience efforts.

“Unlike mitigation projects, many adaptation initiatives struggle to attract financing as their benefits are often long-term, localised and not easily monetised, yet it is essential to protect communities and economic resilience. This can only succeed if we work with partners across government, business, and society to align resources and expertise to build resilience at scale.”

“Sustainability is a core pillar of the upcoming Capital Market Masterplan 4 (CMP4), which will also explore how blended finance can mobilise capital for climate adaptation and resilience,” he said.

The Conference featured discussions on enabling policies, science-based investment strategies and innovative models to improve the bankability of adaptation projects, among others.

Solutions showcased coastal flood protection, biodiversity conservation and urban heat resilience, offering insights on how global approaches can be tailored for Malaysia.

The Conference is part of the SC’s broader Coastal Flooding Adaptation & Resilience (COFAR) initiative, which seeks to strengthen the capital market’s role in financing climate adaptation.

Under COFAR, the SC, together with ICAEW Malaysia, SD Guthrie and SEADPRI-UKM, recently organised the COFAR University Challenge, engaging 220 students from 29 universities to design practical, financially viable solutions for flood resilience in Carey Island.

The challenge reflects SC’s commitment in fostering technical, financial and collaborative innovation to address one of the nation’s most pressing climate challenges, flooding.

An interactive exhibition ‘The Rising Waters’ was also featured at the conference, highlighting the escalating impacts of floods and the urgent need for financing solutions, including a look at Malaysia’s flood history and future climate scenarios.