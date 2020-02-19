Securities Commission Malaysia Charges Two Individuals For Failing To Comply With Notice Issued By Investigating Officer

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) charged two individuals today for failing to cooperate with the regulator in its investigation into breaches of securities laws.
Ong Kar Kian, 38, and Amirruddin bin Nin, 50, were charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court this morning under section 32(8)(a) of Anti-Money Laundering, Anti- Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).
The two failed to comply with notices issued by the SC Investigating Officer in 2017 and 2018 requiring them to attend before the said officer for their statements to be recorded.
Ong who was the Group Accountant of Asia Media Group Berhad and Amirruddin who was a named director of several private companies were needed by the SC to assist in an on-going investigation under the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 and AMLATFPUAA.
Though the SC had objected to bail, the Sessions Court allowed Ong and Amiruddin bail at RM50,000 respectively. They were both required to surrender their passports to the courts and report fortnightly to the SC.
The SC would like to remind members of the public that failure to comply with a written notice issued by an Investigating Officer of the SC under securities laws is a serious offence, which upon conviction, is punishable with a fine not exceeding three million ringgit or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or both.
Meanwhile, the SC is also calling upon members of the public to provide information on another two individuals sought by the SC to assist in its investigation into the same case. Details of the two individuals are:1. Wong Shee Kai / Ricky (IC: 811212-14-5957)
Last known business/employment address: Asia Media Group Berhad, No. 35, First Floor, Jalan Bandar 16, Pusat Bandar Puchong, 47100 Puchong, Selangor2. Rusli Bin Jaafar (IC: 760320-03-5125)
Last known business/employment address: CTB Solutions Sdn Bhd, No. 35, Third Floor, Jalan Bandar 16, Pusat Bandar Puchong, 47100 Puchong, Selangor
Members of the public may contact the SC officers in charge directly at 03-6204 8000 ext. 8774 / 8372 or 012-3812497 or 012-9105362 or email at aduan@seccom.com.my. For more information, please visit https://www.sc.com.my/regulation/enforcement/have-you-seen-these-people