Securities Commission Malaysia Charges Former Investment Banker For Deceiving Investors

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today charged a former investment banker, Charles Chua Yi Fuan for deceiving four investors who suffered losses amounting to RM76,000 between February 2018 to April 2018.

Charles, formerly Vice President of Debt Markets at Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad, had represented to the victims that they were investing in purported investment schemes involving subscription of securities, when in fact such schemes did not exist.

Charles was arrested in Malaysia yesterday with the assistance of the Royal Malaysian Police Force and the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) after he was deported from Cambodia.

Following his deportation by the Cambodia authorities, Charles was brought to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Courts this morning to face four charges under subsection 179(b) of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 (CMSA). This offence is punishable with imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years and a fine of not less than RM1 million.

The charges were read out in two separate courts today. Sessions Court judge Kamarudin Kamsun granted bail at RM300,000, with one surety. In addition, the accused was ordered to surrender his passport to the court and is required to report to the SC’s Investigating Officer on a monthly basis. In another court, Sessions Court judge Sabariah Othman granted bail at RM50,000. All other bail conditions are identical.

The SC would like to thank the Royal Malaysian Police Force and INTERPOL for their efforts and contributions in bringing Charles back to Malaysia to be charged before the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Courts.

The SC reminds investors to exercise caution before they part with their monies and when considering investment opportunities. The SC’s Investor Alert List is constantly updated to guide the public to identify unauthorised / unlicensed platforms, companies or individuals. Further queries can be made to the SC’s Consumer and Investor Office at tel: 03-6204 8999 or e-mail: aduan@seccom.com.my