Securities Commission Malaysia Calls For Applications On Visiting Fellowship Programme At UK’s Oxford Centre For Islamic Studies

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) is inviting Islamic finance specialists1 to apply for the 14th Scholar in Residence (SIR) Fellowship Programme in Islamic finance at the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies (OCIS), UK, for the 2025/2026 academic year.

This long-running fellowship offers a unique opportunity for practitioners in Islamic finance and related fields to undertake independent applied research on topics of contemporary significance to the Islamic capital market (ICM).

The priority research areas must be of present-day relevance to ICM which include Maqasid al-Shariah, Islamic social finance and fintech, impact investing & impact projects measurement, and sustainable and responsible investments.

Academicians, scholars and industry practitioners with substantial expertise in these areas are strongly encouraged to apply.

The selected SIR will be based in Oxford for one academic year, beginning October 2025, where they will conduct research, engage in academic activities, and contribute to intellectual discourse at OCIS.

Responsibilities will include delivering lectures, collaborating on studies, and engaging with relevant institutions to further the development of the ICM.

Established in 2012, the fellowship programme has so far benefited 14 scholars.

It underscores the SC’s commitment to advancing thought leadership, research, and capacity building in the ICM, reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a global leader in Islamic finance.

Applications are now open until 28 April 2025. Click here to apply. For further details, please visit the Visiting Fellowship section of the OCIS website: www.oxcis.ac.uk.

1 Academicians, practitioners and experts with specialisation in Islamic finance or related fields.