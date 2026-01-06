Securities Commission Malaysia Appoints New Audit Oversight Board Chairman

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dato' Seri Ahmad Johan Mohammad Raslan as the non-executive Chairman of its Audit Oversight Board (AOB), effective 5 January 2026. Dato’ Seri Johan has served as a nonexecutive board member of the AOB since December 2020 and was redesignated as the non-executive Chairman.

Dato’ Seri Johan succeeds Tan Sri Abu Samah Nordin who had completed his two-year term as the AOB’s non-executive Chairman on 4 January 2026. The SC extends its sincere appreciation to Tan Sri Abu Samah for his exemplary leadership to the AOB during his tenure.

With a wealth of leadership experience spanning both the corporate and public sectors, Dato’ Seri Johan brings deep expertise in audit, governance and financial oversight.

He previously served as Executive Chairman of PwC Malaysia (from 2004 to 2012) and has held prominent roles including Chairman of the Financial Reporting Foundation, member of Bank Negara Malaysia’s Financial Stability Executive Committee, and member of the International Advisory Panel under Labuan Financial Services Authority.

A recognised authority in corporate governance, Dato’ Seri Johan played a pivotal role in the rollout of the first Malaysian Code on Corporate Governance in 2000 and has contributed to subsequent revisions. He currently serves as an Independent NonExecutive Director of Sime Darby Property Berhad and YTL Digital Bank Berhad. He is also a board member of the Institute of Corporate Directors Malaysia.

The SC is confident that under Dato’ Seri Johan’s stewardship, the AOB will continue to strengthen audit oversight and uphold trust in Malaysia’s capital market.