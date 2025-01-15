Securities Commission Malaysia Announces New Board Member

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Datuk Nik Mohd Hasyudeen Yusoff as a Board Member for a two-year term, effective 15 January 2025.

Appointed by the Minister of Finance, the SC Board is responsible for monitoring the overall governance of the SC and has oversight of its regulatory and developmental mandates.

The SC Chairman Dato’ Mohammad Faiz Azmi welcomed Datuk Nik Hasyudeen’s appointment.

“Datuk Nik Hasyudeen’s vast industry, regulatory and international experience will help strengthen the SC Board in carrying out its dual mandates,” he said.

With over 30 years of experience, Datuk Nik Hasyudeen has held leadership roles across various organisations. He currently sits on the boards of the Perdana Fellow Programme, Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing Berhad and Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad.

Previously, he was Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lembaga Tabung Haji, SC’s Executive Director in charge of Market and Corporate Supervision and Executive Chairman of the Audit Oversight Board.

He was also the President of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants, a member of the Malaysian Accounting Standards Board and part of the Board and Strategy Committee of the Confederation of Asian and Pacific Accountants.

Datuk Nik Hasyudeen is also an Adjunct Professor at the Faculty of Business and Accountancy, University of Malaya.

He holds a degree in Business from Curtin University of Technology, Perth, Western Australia.