Securities Commission Malaysia Affiliate Launches Sustainable Batik Guide To Advance Sustainable Growth Of Batik Industry - MOU Signed To Drive Industry-Wide Adoption

The Securities Commission Malaysia’s (SC) affiliate, Capital Markets Malaysia (CMM) today released the Sustainable Batik Disclosure Guide (SBDG), marking another step in championing sustainable growth.

This practical tool empowers batik artisans, entrepreneurs and producers to easily disclose their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data and practices.

The release of the SBDG coincides with SC’s annual Batik Lestari Festival, a showcase of Malaysia's rich batik heritage that aims to build a more inclusive and sustainable marketplace, especially for MSMEs.

SC Chairman Dato’ Mohammad Faiz Azmi said the initiative reinforces the SC’s long-term commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth.

“The SBDG is a practical tool that enables Malaysia’s batik sector to differentiate itself through sustainability, enhance market access, and preserve cultural heritage, while meeting the growing expectations of global and local buyers, investors and regulators,” he said.

The SBDG comprises 34 priority ESG disclosures, aligned with key local and international sustainability standards1 ensure relevance, comparability and verifiability.

It is structured across Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced levels to support artisans and entrepreneurs at different stages of sustainability and maturity.

Building on CMM’s Simplified ESG Disclosure Guide for SMEs in Supply Chains (SEDG), introduced in 2023, the SBDG demonstrates the SC’s efforts to embed ESG practices among MSMEs across all sectors.

The SBDG recognises the sector’s unique characteristics - from traditional dyeing techniques and textile sourcing to community-based production - providing actionable steps for responsible practices.

The Batik Lestari Festival 2025, now in its second installment, was held alongside the ASEAN Capital Markets Forum (ACMF) International Conference, thus presenting Malaysia’s cultural and creative strength to regional representatives and international audiences.

In a related development, the SC and Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation (Kraftangan Malaysia) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to help promote the local batik industry.

The MOU was exchanged between SC Managing Director Datin Paduka Azalina Adham and Kraftangan Malaysia Director-General Datuk ‘Ainu Sham Ramli.

Under the MOU, both parties will undertake joint capacity building, sustainability, branding and promotional initiatives to empower batik producers to adopt ESG-aligned practices and strengthen market competitiveness.

For more information, visit https://www.sc.com.my/resources/publications-and research/sustainable-batik-disclosure-guide

1 IFRS S1/S2, GRI, FTSE Russell), Bursa’s Sustainability Reporting Framework and local standards (MS 692-1:2025, Standard Kraftangan Malaysia, DOE Guidelines