Second Euronext Tech Leaders Campus Brings Together Europe’s Leading Tech Companies, Advisors And Investors Committed To Accelerating Tech Growth In Europe

Second successful edition of the Euronext Tech Leaders Campus, a Euronext initiative aimed at bringing together the European technology community with the support of a network of local and international investment banks and advisors

180 meetings organised between international investors and executives of Euronext Tech Leaders, a unique platform in Europe to support them in funding their growth

300+ participants at the Euronext Tech Leaders Campus, uniting the community of listed Euronext Tech Leaders, high-growth European private Tech companies and financial players





Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, holds today in Paris the second edition of the Euronext Tech Leaders Campus, the flagship international event to strengthen the European Tech sector and support European technology companies in their growth funding needs, with the support of major partners. This second edition brings together the 122 Euronext Tech Leaders listed companies, together with leading listed and private Tech companies. With ten panels and workshops, led by C-level executives of Tech companies and international financial experts, the event aims at fostering innovation and collaboration within the European Tech sector.

Euronext and its partners organised for the first time 180 investor meetings between executives of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and institutional investors. Euronext is the first exchange to launch such a platform to strengthen the ties between Tech companies and investors.

This year, the community of Euronext Tech Leaders welcomed 17 new members to the segment, today counting 122 listed Tech companies.

Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext, commented: “With the second edition of Euronext Tech Leaders Campus, we successfully initiate a pivotal phase in Euronext’s commitment to support the vibrant Euronext Tech Leaders community as we create a dedicated space to foster issuer-investor dialogue for the Tech sector. As the leading listing venue in Europe for domestic and international companies, Euronext proudly pioneers this platform, and we eagerly anticipate achieving further milestones with the European community of talented Tech Leaders. I would like to thank all the partners of the initiative for their extensive support in building this community, and in strengthening the value we bring to the European Tech sector together.”

The full programme of the event with all the speakers is available at: Euronext Tech Leaders Campus 2023.

Tech and finance thought leaders joining the 2023 Euronext Tech Leaders Campus

Euronext’s international experts will host and facilitate debates with: Bertrand Dumazy, CEO of Edenred; Maximilien Abadie, CSO of Lectra; Paolo Dellachà, CEO of Industrie De Nora; Anita Szarek, CFO of Qonto; Alban de La Sablière, COO of Owkin; Ed Stanley, Executive Director of Research at Morgan Stanley; Olivier Rigaudy, Deputy CEO & Group CFO of Teleperformance; Claude Tempé, Vice President of Freelance.com; Fabrice Bourdeix, VP Strategy, M&A and Product Policy at Thales Digital Identity & Security; Sylvain Rouri, Chief Sales Officer of OVH Cloud; Michel Zix, Head of Legal Department Communication IP/IT, Data protection at Societe Generale; Daniel Weisslinger, Co-Head of Technology Media and Telecom Industry Group at Societe Generale CIB; Per Einar Ellefsen, CEO of Amundsen Investment Management; Nicolas Pelissier, Co-founder & President of 45-8 Energy; Sébastien Renaud, Deputy CEO & CFO of Arverne Group; Marie Freier, Global Co-Head of Sustainability and Impact Investment Banking at Barclays; Richard Blickman, President & CEO of BE Semiconductor Industries N.V.; Ruben Devos, Research Equity Analyst, Semiconductor Equipment & Capital Goods at Kepler Cheuvreux; Sébastien Sztabowicz, Head of IT Hardware & Semis Research at Kepler Cheuvreux; Marianne Daryabegui, CFO of Lithium de France; Sébastien Lalevée, CIO Managing Partner at Financière Arbevel; Ben Castillo-Bernaus, Executive Director at Exane BNP Paribas; Alessandro Cozzi, CEO of WIIT; Emmanuel Olivier, COO of Esker; Gustav Froberg, Associate Director Equity Research at Berenberg; Elise Erbs, CFO of Electra; Paul de Froment, Equity Research Director Cleantech & Energy Transition at Bryan, Garnier & Co.