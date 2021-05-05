Seco S.p.A. Lists On Borsa Italiana’s STAR Segment

-
First listing of 2021 on Borsa Italiana’s STAR segment
-
Seco brings to 78 the total number of companies listed on Borsa Italiana’s STAR segment
-
The company raised €140 million
Borsa Italiana, part of Euronext Group, today congratulates Seco S.p.A. on its listing on the Main Market, STAR segment, of Borsa Italiana.
Seco is a centre of excellence in the field of technological innovation and integration. The company has been operating in the high tech market for over 40 years, designing, developing and manufacturing cutting-edge proprietary technological solutions for industrial clients.
Seco represents the second IPO since the start of 2021 on Borsa Italiana’s Main Market, the first on the STAR segment and it brings the total number of firms currently listed on the STAR segment to 78.
In the placement phase Seco raised €140 million. The free float at the time of admission is 35.2% and the capitalisation is €397.3 million.
The company was assisted by Mediobanca as Sponsor. Mediobanca and Goldman Sachs acted as Global Coordinator and Joint BookRunner of the operation.
Daniele Conti and Luciano Secciani, founding partners of Seco, and Massimo Mauri, CEO of Seco, Seco said: "The landing of SECO on Borsa Italiana is a source of great emotion and satisfaction for us: an idea that started from a garage and the passion of two young people, that is now a successful reality worldwide, a mix of technology, innovation, research and Made in Italy. We want to continue to be the innovators of our sector, continuing our growth to create a global company that is flexible, creative, winning ".
Caption: Daniele Conti and Luciano Secciani, founding partners of Seco, and Massimo Mauri, CEO of Seco, rang the bell during the market open ceremony this morning to celebrate the Initial Public Offering of the company.
About Seco SECO is a center of excellence in the field of technological innovation and integration. The company has been operating in the high tech market for over 40 years, designing, developing and manufacturing cutting-edge proprietary technological solutions for industrial clients. SECO products range from miniaturized computers to standard or customized hardware, high-tech finished products and hardware-software integrated systems for highly diversified end-markets, including medical, industrial automation, aerospace and defence, wellness and vending systems. In addition, the company has further improved its product range by scaling the value chain with the launch of CLEA, a proprietary Platform as A Service (i.e. PaaS), providing services and solutions for applications within the Internet of Things (“IoT”) allowing clients to manage their IoT Endpoints in an efficient, effective and simple manner. With over 450 employees and a turnover of €76.1 million as of December 31, 2020, SECO operates on a global scale with offices in Europe, North America, and Asia, as well as production facilities in Italy and China, serving more than 200 blue-chip customers which are leaders in their respective fields. SECO R&D capabilities are further enhanced by long-lasting strategic partnerships with tech giants and collaboration with universities, research centers, and innovative start-ups. SECO is an investee of Fondo Italiano Tecnologia e Crescita, managed by Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR. For more information: www.seco.com