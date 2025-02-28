SEC To Host Roundtable On Artificial Intelligence

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced it will hold a roundtable discussion on Artificial Intelligence in the financial industry. The event takes place on March 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the SEC's headquarters in Washington, D.C. and is open to the public for either in-person or virtual attendance.

The AI roundtable will discuss the risks, benefits, and governance of AI in the financial industry.

SEC Acting Chairman Mark Uyeda and SEC Commissioners Hester Peirce and Caroline Crenshaw are expected to deliver remarks.

Advance registration is strongly encouraged for those planning to attend in person.

Information on the agenda, participants, and the process for the public to submit comments will be published on the SEC AI Roundtable’s event page.