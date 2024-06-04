SEC To Close Salt Lake Regional Office

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it will close its Salt Lake Regional Office (SLRO) later this year, reducing its regional footprint from 11 regional offices to 10.

The SLRO has long been the SEC’s smallest regional office and recently has experienced significant attrition. The agency considered its budget and organizational efficiency in deciding to close the office, and it has no plans to close any other regional offices. All current staff will be aligned to existing SEC organizational components based on their current functions and agency mission needs.

The SLRO’s enforcement jurisdiction over the state of Utah will be shifted to the SEC’s Denver Regional Office. The SEC’s National Exam Program previously shifted SLRO’s local jurisdiction to Denver many years ago; thus, regional examinations authority will be unaffected by the closure of the office.