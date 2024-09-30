SEC: TD Securities Charged In Spoofing Scheme - Firm Also Failed To Supervise The Head Of Its U.S. Treasuries Desk

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced charges against registered broker-dealer TD Securities (USA) LLC for manipulating the U.S. Treasury cash securities market through an illicit trading strategy known as spoofing. The bank was also charged for failing to supervise the then-head of its U.S. Treasuries trading desk, who allegedly made hundreds of illegal trades over a 13-month period.

According to the SEC's order, between April 2018 and May 2019, the former TD Securities trader spoofed the U.S. Treasury cash securities market by entering orders on one side of the market that he had no intention of executing (herein, non-bona fide orders), so he could obtain more favorable execution prices on bona fide orders he was entering simultaneously on the other side of the market. After the bona fide orders were filled, resulting in profits to TD Securities, the trader allegedly then canceled the non-bona fide orders. The SEC’s order also finds that TD Securities lacked adequate controls and that it failed to take reasonable steps to scrutinize the trader after receiving warnings of his potentially irregular trading activity.

“Manipulative and deceptive trading undermines the integrity of our markets,” said Mark Cave, Associate Director in the SEC’s Division of Enforcement. “Broker-dealers and other firms cannot ignore their employees’ manipulative conduct and must take meaningful steps to detect and prevent it. Today’s action results from our continuing commitment to combating illicit trading.”

TD Securities consented to the entry of the SEC’s order finding that it violated an antifraud provision of the federal securities laws and failed to reasonably supervise the trader. TD Securities was further ordered to cease and desist from future violations of the relevant antifraud provision, was censured, and was ordered to pay disgorgement of $400,000, prejudgment interest, and a civil penalty of $6.5 million. In a related matter, TD Securities has entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and has agreed to pay a total monetary sanction of more than $15 million as part of that agreement, of which $400,000 will be credited by disgorgement to the SEC. TD Securities has separately agreed to pay a $6 million fine to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to resolve related charges.

The SEC's investigation was conducted by Bobby Gray, Edward Patterson, and Devon Staren of the Division of Enforcement, with assistance from Eugene Canjels, Stuart Jackson, Elizabeth Luh, and Raymond Wolff of the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis under the supervision of Sarah Hall and Mr. Cave. The SEC appreciates the assistance of the Fraud Section of DOJ’s Criminal Division and FINRA.

