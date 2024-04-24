SEC Staff Publishes New Registered Fund Statistics Report

The staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission today published a new report of Registered Fund Statistics, which is based on aggregated data reported by SEC-registered funds on Form N-PORT. The new report, which will be updated on a quarterly basis, is designed to provide the public with a regular and detailed picture of the registered funds industry—with its more than 12,000 funds and more than $26 trillion in total net assets under management. The report provides key industry statistics and shows trends over time, including information and trends related to portfolio holdings, flows and returns, interest rate risk, and other exposures across U.S. mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and other registered funds.

“Providing data to the public is one of the more consequential things a government agency does,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “This new report will give the public a view into the registered fund industry. Investors, issuers, economists, academics, and the public at large benefit from such regularly published economic data.”

Registered Fund Statistics contains the first aggregated report that reflects both the public and non-public information filed on Form N-PORT, and most of the aggregated data in the more than 70 separate tables of the report is being made public for the first time. Also, the public may download the statistics reported in Registered Fund Statistics in a structured format, which will provide the historical statistical series of information with each publication of the report.

“The publication of this data will provide valuable information to a wide range of users,” said SEC Chief Economist Jessica Wachter. “Data that is accessible and useable by the public provides greater transparency into our capital markets.”

“This report provides the public an unprecedented view of the composition and activities of registered funds,” said Tim Husson, head of the Division of Investment Management’s Analytics Office. “We welcome feedback on the report, which we believe will assist the public dialogue on issues pertaining to the asset management industry.”

The Division of Investment Management has primary responsibility for administering the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Investment Advisers Act of 1940, including oversight of investment companies, such as mutual funds, money market funds, and ETFs, and for investment advisers. The Division’s Analytics Office provides the Division and the SEC with practical reviews and actionable analyses of the asset management industry.

The report is available on the SEC’s website here.

