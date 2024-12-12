SEC Small Business Advocacy Office Delivers Report To Congress On Capital Raising For Startups To Small Public Companies

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation issued its 2024 Annual Report today to Congress and the Commission. The report is a comprehensive and data-packed resource on the dynamics of capital raising across the country. Its contents include:

Data on small business capital formation, broken down by: Small and emerging businesses Mature and later-stage businesses Initial public offerings and small public companies Women founders and investors Diverse founders and investors Natural disaster areas Rural communities

Policy recommendations from the office

Highlights of the office’s advocacy work and public engagements from fiscal year 2024

Summary of the SEC Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee's fiscal year 2024 activities

The Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation, an independent office of the SEC, works to help advance and advocate for the interests of small businesses and their investors. Based on feedback received through the team’s continuous public outreach, the office has developed and continues to expand its suite of educational resources to help equip small businesses and their investors with tools to navigate capital raising. Through its engagement efforts and other activities, the office proactively works to identify and address unique challenges faced by diverse founders and their investors.