SEC Small Business Advisory Committee To Discuss Regulation Crowdfunding And The State Of Angel Investing

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Small Business Capital Formation Advisory Committee today released the agenda for its meeting on Monday, May 6, 2024. The meeting will include a discussion of Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) and activity and trends in angel investing. Members of the public can watch the live meeting via webcast on www.sec.gov.

The Committee, which provides advice and recommendations to the Commission on rules, regulations, and policy matters relating to small businesses, will start the morning session by continuing to explore ways to expand access to early-stage capital raising, with a deep dive into Reg CF. The Committee will discuss successes to-date, challenges, and whether there are potential changes that could improve the exemption. SEC staff will share background information on the regulatory framework, and Committee members will hear from an invited guest about her recent academic report and about the experiences and outcomes of women and under-represented entrepreneurs who participated in Reg CF.

In the afternoon session, following remarks from the Director of the SEC’s Office of Strategic Hub for Innovation and Financial Technology, the Committee will explore the state of angel investing. Angel investors play a critical role in supporting early-stage companies, yet angel investments have slowed over the past year. Members will share their experiences on how capital raising trends and the current market are affecting angel investors, angel funds, and the companies they support. As part of this discussion, the Committee will explore how angel investors make decisions, their views on investment risk, and consider whether there are ways to encourage more angel investment activity.

The full agenda, meeting materials, and information on how to watch the meeting are available on the Committee webpage.