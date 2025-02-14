SEC Seeks Candidates For Membership On The Investor Advisory Committee

The Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking candidates for appointment as members of the SEC’s Investor Advisory Committee, which was established by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act to help protect investors and improve securities regulation. Candidates will be considered for open at-large membership positions on the committee, as well as for a position as the member who is representative of the interests of senior citizens, as provided in the Act.

The purpose of the Investor Advisory Committee is to advise the Commission, protect investor interests and promote the integrity of the securities marketplace. Committee members represent the interests of investors, are knowledgeable about investment issues, and have reputations for integrity.

The committee advises and consults with the Commission on:

Regulatory priorities of the Commission;

Issues relating to the regulation of securities products, trading strategies, fee structures, and the effectiveness of disclosure;

Initiatives to protect investor interests; and

Initiatives to promote investor confidence and the integrity of the securities marketplace.

“We look forward to receiving candidates who want to serve on the Investor Advisory Committee,” said SEC Acting Chairman Mark T. Uyeda. “Obtaining a variety of investor views helps the SEC to fulfill our mission on behalf of American issuers and investors.”

Members of the public interested in serving on the committee in either of the above capacities should promptly email a letter of interest to iac-candidates@sec.gov with applicable information about their relevant experience. The letter of interest should indicate whether the person submitting the letter seeks to serve as one of the at-large committee members or as the committee member representing the interests of senior citizens. The deadline for submission of a letter of interest is March 15, 2025. Those who have previously applied for membership on the committee must re-apply to be considered at this time.