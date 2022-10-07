SEC Reopens Comment Periods for Several Rulemaking Releases Due to Technological Error in Receiving Certain Comments

The Securities and Exchange Commission today reopened the public comment periods for 11 Commission rulemaking releases and one request for comment due to a technological error that resulted in a number of public comments submitted through the Commission’s internet comment form not being received by the Commission. The majority of the affected comments were submitted in August 2022; however, the technological error is known to have occurred as early as June 2021.

To ensure that interested persons, including any affected commenters, have the opportunity to comment on the affected releases or to resubmit comments, the Commission is reopening the comment periods for the affected releases until 14 days following publication of the reopening release in the Federal Register.

As further described in the reopening release, all commenters who submitted a public comment to one of the affected comment files through the internet comment form between June 2021 and August 2022 are advised to check the relevant comment file on SEC.gov to determine whether their comment was received and posted. If a comment has not been posted, commenters should resubmit that comment.

Commenters may submit a comment by following the instructions provided in the reopening release. The affected Commission releases are listed below.

The technological error also may have affected certain comments with respect to self-regulatory organization matters listed in the reopening release. The Commission will evaluate any comments resubmitted with respect to these matters and consider whether further action is warranted.

Affected Releases:

Reporting of Securities Loans, Release No. 34-93613 (Dec. 8, 2021)

Prohibition Against Fraud, Manipulation, or Deception in Connection with Security-Based Swaps; Prohibition against Undue Influence over Chief Compliance Officers; Position Reporting of Large Security-Based Swap Positions, Release No. 34-93784 (Feb. 4, 2022)

Money Market Fund Reforms, Release No. IC-34441 (Feb. 8, 2022)

Share Repurchase Disclosure Modernization, Release Nos. 34-93783, IC-34440 (Feb. 15, 2022)

Short Position and Short Activity Reporting by Institutional Investment Managers, Release No. 34-94313 (Mar. 16, 2022); see also Notice of the Text of the Proposed Amendments to the National Market System Plan Governing the Consolidated Audit Trail for Purposes of Short Sale-Related Data Collection, Release No. 34-94314 (Mar. 16, 2022)

Cybersecurity Risk Management, Strategy, Governance, and Incident Disclosure, Release Nos. 33-11038, 34-94382, IC-34529 (Mar. 23, 2022)

Private Fund Advisers; Documentation of Registered Investment Adviser Compliance Reviews, Release No. IA-5955 (Mar. 24, 2022)

The Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors Release Nos. 33-11042, 34-94478 (Apr. 11, 2022)

Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, Shell Companies, and Projections, Release Nos. 33-11048, 34-94546, IC-34549 (May 13, 2022)

Investment Company Names, Release Nos. 33-11067, 34-94981, IC-34593 (June 17, 2022)

Enhanced Disclosures by Certain Investment Advisers and Investment Companies About Environmental, Social, and Governance Investment Practices, Release Nos. 33-11068, 34-94985, IA-6034, IC-34594 (June 17, 2022)

Request for Comment on Certain Information Providers Acting as Investment Advisers, Release Nos. IA-6050, IC-34618 (June 22, 2022)

