SEC Reopens Comment Period For Listing Standards For Recovery Of Erroneously Awarded Compensation

The Securities and Exchange Commission today reopened the comment period on proposed rules for listing standards for the recovery of erroneously awarded compensation.
“I support today’s action to reopen comment on the Dodd-Frank Act rule regarding clawbacks of incentive-based executive compensation,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “I believe we have an opportunity to strengthen the transparency and quality of corporate financial statements, as well as the accountability of corporate executives to their investors.”
The reopened comment period permits interested parties to submit further comments and data on rule amendments the Commission first proposed in 2015 as well as comments in response to questions being raised by the Commission now in its reopening release. In addition, interested parties may comment on developments since 2015 when the proposing release was issued, including trends in accounting practices and the potential economic and other effects of the proposal in light of any such developments.
The public comment period will remain open for 30 days following publication of the release in the Federal Register.