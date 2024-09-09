SEC Publishes Small Business Educational Resources About Income Statements And Balance Sheets

The Securities and Exchange Commission's Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation this week released new educational resources for small business owners that explore the anatomy of income statements and balance sheets.

"Understanding a business’s financial statements is critical for investors and business owners alike," said the office’s Director, Stacey Bowers. “These new resources aim to provide accessible tools to help small businesses and investors navigate the complexities of funding a small business.”

The one-page resources include What is a balance sheet? and What is an income statement?, and will join the SEC’s suite of Capital-Raising Building Blocks, educational “one-pagers” that break down fundamental capital-raising concepts into plain language.

Education is an essential piece of the Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation's advocacy mission to advance the interests of small businesses, from startups to small public companies, and their investors at the SEC and in the capital markets. Through outreach and education, office staff work to identify and address capital-raising issues, with a focus on the unique challenges faced by women-owned, diverse, rural, and natural disaster area small businesses and their investors.

Additional resources for small business are available on SEC.gov.