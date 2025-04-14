SEC Publishes New Data And Analysis About Registered Investment Companies And Money Market Funds

The Securities and Exchange Commission today published new data and analysis in a pair of reports that provide the investing public with updated key information about registered investment companies and money market funds.

“It is important that the Commission publicly shares the information it collects in a clear and transparent way,” said Acting Chairman Mark Uyeda. “These two reports will provide the public with key information about the approximately $41.5 trillion investors trust to funds and the approximately $7.39 trillion invested in money market funds.”

Annual Registered Investment Company Update contains statistics and SEC staff analysis based on Form N-CEN data. It is designed to facilitate the public’s ability to efficiently review, digest, and use key summary information about the industry. This information includes insights into the service providers used by investment companies, the assets they manage, and certain activities they undertake (such as securities lending).

Money Market Fund Statistics is an enhanced version of the money market funds report generated by the Division of Investment Management. This report contains additional statistical analysis and enhancements, as well as certain metrics based on Form N-MFP data. The modifications to the report are designed to further facilitate the public’s ability to efficiently review, digest, and use aggregate information about the money market fund industry by including summaries of more money market fund data, including information about internal affiliated funds, portfolio investments, flows, and industry concentration. The report extends the downloadable historical statistical series of data back to 2010.

The statistics reported in both reports may be downloaded in a structured format, which will provide the historical statistical series of information with each publication of the reports.

“These reports reflect the important work of the Division of Investment Management staff analyzing and collecting data from registered funds and money market funds,” said Natasha Vij Greiner, Director of the SEC’s Division of Investment Management. “The statistics and staff analysis in the reports will help investors, economists, academics, and other interested members of the public better engage with the staff and the Commission. This is critical information given the important role of funds in financial markets and the portfolios of millions of investors.”

Tim Husson, who leads the SEC’s Division of Investment Management’s Analytics Office, added, “Forms N-MFP and N-CEN provide insights into key areas of the investment company industry. The reports reflect our continued dedication to enhance the public’s use of important information about the industry.”

The Division of Investment Management advises the Commission on rules and forms under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and the Investment Company Act of 1940, including oversight of investment advisers, as well as investment companies, such as mutual funds, money market funds, and ETFs. The Division’s Analytics Office provides practical reviews and actionable analysis of the asset management industry.