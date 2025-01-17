SEC Policy Director Corey Klemmer To Step Down

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Corey Klemmer will step down from her role as Policy Director, a role she has held since May 2024. She joined the SEC as Corporation Finance Counsel to Chair Gary Gensler in July 2021.

“I thank Corey for her service as Policy Director and before that, Policy Counsel,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “She has led a policy team that has lowered costs, lowered risks, and enhanced integrity for investors and issuers alike. Among her many accomplishments while in the Policy Director seat, the Commission unanimously approved the most significant reform to the equity market in nearly 20 years. She has been a trusted adviser, and I wish her very well in her next pursuits.”

Since taking over as Policy Director, Ms. Klemmer oversaw advancements in market structure, resiliency, and investor protection. As Policy Counsel, Ms. Klemmer built consensus for and implemented key insider trading and corporate governance reforms. She advised Chair Gensler on the adoption of rules improving transparency among activist investors, addressing conflicts in securitization, and regulating special purpose acquisition companies. Further, she supported Chair Gensler in finalizing rules to implement the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. Ms. Klemmer also has worked in a project management capacity across the policy agenda.

“I’m deeply grateful to the Chair and our team for the opportunity to serve alongside the remarkable staff of this agency,” said Ms. Klemmer. “I thank the Commissioners and their staff for the years of collaboration and debate. The public servants at the SEC consistently inspired me with their commitment to protecting investors and our markets.”

Immediately before joining the SEC, Ms. Klemmer served as Director of Engagement for Domini Impact Investments LLC. Previously, she served as an analyst at the AFL-CIO Office of Investment.

Ms. Klemmer graduated cum laude from Amherst College with a B.A. in Law, Jurisprudence, and Social Thought and earned her J.D. from Tulane University Law School. Ms. Klemmer is a member of the New York bar and is a CFA charter holder.