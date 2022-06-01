SEC Launches Game Show-Themed Public Service Campaign

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Office of Investor Education and Advocacy today unveiled a game show-themed public service campaign to help investors make informed investment decisions and avoid fraud. Recognizing that sometimes investing may look and feel like a game, the campaign titled “Investomania” reminds investors to do their due diligence when making investment decisions.

One of the goals of the Investomania campaign, which features a 30-second TV spot, 15-second informational videos on crypto assets, margin calls, and guaranteed returns, and interactive quizzes, is to reach existing, new, and future investors of all ages. The campaign encourages investors to research investments and get information from trustworthy sources to understand the risks before investing. The campaign also reminds investors to take advantage of the free financial planning tools and information on Investor.gov, the SEC’s resource for investor education.

“As technology evolves, we’re seeing a growing number of investors enter our financial markets,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “With the growing access to markets, it’s as important as ever for investors to take time to educate themselves. I encourage investors to go to Investor.gov for accurate and unbiased investment information.”

“We continue to look for creative and memorable ways to reach and educate investors, and we hope this year’s public service campaign, with its lighthearted approach, will attract the attention of all kinds of investors,” said Lori Schock, Director of the SEC’s Office of Investor Education and Advocacy. “Investors are inundated with a lot of so-called ‘investment advice,’ and we encourage investors to outsmart the chatter by doing their own research and going to Investor.gov for information on how to avoid fraud and invest for their future.”

More than 40 million users have accessed Investor.gov since it launched in October 2009, and thousands of investors are testing their investing knowledge by taking a new quiz published each month on Investor.gov/quiz.

Read more about the Investomania campaign below:

30-second TV spot

A game show host asks two contestants to pick a square on a video game board with investment options including: internet rumors, celebrity endorsements, stock tips from your uncle, crypto to the moon, FOMO, meme stocks, tulip bulbs, guaranteed returns, and timing the market. The video is designed to show investors the consequences of their investment decisions and to help investors understand the importance of protecting themselves when making investment decisions. After the contestants make their choices, the video shows, in a fun and comedic way, the consequences of a good or a bad choice.

15-second videos

Crypto – In the video, a celebrity encourages investors to take their advice and buy crypto-assets. The video is intended to remind investors not to be tempted by celebrity endorsements and to do their own, independent research when making investment decisions.

Easy Money – This video reminds investors that there are no guaranteed financial returns on investments and that every investment – no matter how good it may sound – has a risk.

Margin – This video warns investors that borrowing money to invest can be very risky.