SEC Issues New Strategic Plan For Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, And Accessibility

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it has posted to sec.gov the agency’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Strategic Plan for fiscal years 2023-2026 that builds on and advances the SEC’s DEIA commitment and previous successes.

“At the SEC, we work every day to protect investors and facilitate capital formation across the spectrum of communities that make America strong, including underserved communities. With respect to the middle part of our mission-to maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets-fairness is literally embedded in our mission,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

The SEC’s new DEIA Strategic Plan provides a comprehensive approach and aligns with the third goal of the SEC Strategic Plan in supporting a skilled workforce that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive and is fully equipped to advance agency objectives. The DEIA Strategic Plan includes a framework for embedding DEIA around three primary pillars:

People: Build the SEC’s future through the SEC’s people

Culture: Foster a culture of inclusivity, connectedness, and belonging

Mission: Leverage DEIA for mission effectiveness

The DEIA Strategic Plan recognizes that meaningful and sustained progress in the DEIA space is an individual and collective responsibility, and that accountability helps catalyze action.

