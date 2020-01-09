SEC Issues Agenda For Inaugural Meeting Of The Asset Management Advisory Committee

The Securities and Exchange Commission today released the agenda for the inaugural meeting of the Asset Management Advisory Committee, which will be held on Jan. 14, 2020, at 9 a.m. ET. The Committee was formed to provide the Commission with diverse perspectives on asset management and related advice and recommendations.
The Jan. 14 meeting will include a discussion of various aspects of the asset management industry as well as administrative items. The meeting will be held at the SEC’s headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C., and is open to the public. The meeting will be webcast live on SEC.gov, and will be archived on the website for later viewing.
Members of the public who wish to provide their views on the matters to be considered by the Committee may submit comments either electronically or on paper, as described below. Please submit comments using one method only. Information that is submitted will become part of the public record of the meeting. All submissions should refer to File Number 265-33, and the file number should be included on the subject line if e-mail is used.
Electronic submissions:
Use the SEC’s Internet submission form or send an e-mail to rule-comments@sec.gov.
Paper submissions:
Send paper submissions in triplicate to Secretary, Securities and Exchange Commission, 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549-1090.
SEC Asset Management Advisory Committee
Agenda
Jan. 14, 2020
9:00 a.m. Welcome, and Opening Remarks:
Chairman Clayton; Commissioners Jackson, Peirce, Roisman, and Lee; Dalia Blass, Director of the Division of Investment Management; and Ed Bernard, Committee Chairman
9:30 a.m. Evolution of Asset Management and Value Proposition
- Michael Goldstein, Empirical Research Partners
- Ben Phillips, Casey Quirk – Deloitte Consulting
11:00 a.m. Break
11:15 a.m. Evolution of Public and Private Securities Offerings
- Stephanie Drescher, Apollo Global Management
- John Finley, Blackstone Group
- Colby Penzone, Fidelity Investments
12:30 p.m. Lunch Break
1:45 p.m. Globalization of Asset Management
- Raquel Fox, Office of International Affairs, SEC
- Alex D’Amico, McKinsey & Company
- Dan Waters, Independent Director and Consultant
- Paul Roye, Capital Group
- Jason Vedder, Driehaus Capital Management
3:15 p.m. Break
3:30 p.m. Discussion of Committee: Agenda Items, Next Steps, Future Meeting Topics, and Subcommittees
4:30 p.m. Adjournment