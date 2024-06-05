SEC Invites Regulated Entities To Submit Self-Assessments Of Diversity Policies And Practices

The Securities and Exchange Commission has commenced its biennial collection of Diversity Self-Assessment Submissions from Regulated Entities. Engaging in a self-assessment provides an opportunity for organizations to closely review their diversity and inclusion policies and practices for any strengths, opportunities, risks, and vulnerabilities.

The SEC uses the important data from the submissions to assess and report on progress and trends in regulated entity diversity-related activities.

“The participation of regulated entities in submitting diversity self-assessments is critical for a more comprehensive understanding of the diversity practices and policies that are being implemented as well as to share information on practices and identify opportunities.” said Nathaniel H. Benjamin, Director of the Office of Minority and Women Inclusion (OMWI).

Conducting and submitting diversity self-assessments is voluntary and is not part of the SEC’s examination process. As noted in invitation letters, SEC-regulated entities may use the Diversity Self-Assessment Tool (DSAT) to conduct a self-assessment. Alternatively, regulated entities may submit diversity self-assessments in the format of their choice.

OMWI has published a set of Frequently Asked Questions to provide more information about voluntary self-assessments and the DSAT.