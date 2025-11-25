SEC Investor Advisory Committee To Host Dec. 4 Meeting On Regulatory Changes In Corporate Governance, The Tokenization Of Equity Securities

Committee will also discuss a potential recommendation regarding the disclosure of artificial intelligence’s impact on issuer operations

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investor Advisory Committee will hold a virtual public meeting on Dec. 4, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET. The meeting will be webcast on the SEC website.

The committee will host two panels:

Regulatory Changes in Corporate Governance

Tokenization of Equities: How Issuance, Trading, and Settlement Would Work with Existing Regulation

The committee will also discuss a potential recommendation regarding the Disclosure of Artificial Intelligence’s Impact on Issuer Operations.

The full agenda is available on the committee’s webpage.

The Investor Advisory Committee, which focuses on investor-related interests, advises the Commission on regulatory priorities and various initiatives to help protect investors and promote the integrity of the U.S. securities markets. Established by the statute, the committee is authorized by Congress to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.

Learn more about the Investor Advisory Committee by visiting the committee’s webpage.