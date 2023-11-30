BV_Trial Banner.gif
SEC Investor Advisory Committee To Examine Use Of Complex Investment Products And Strategies By Self-Directed Investors And Discuss Practical Applications For Enhancing Financial Literacy At December 7 Meeting

Date 30/11/2023

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investor Advisory Committee will hold a virtual public meeting on December 7 at 10:30 a.m. ET. The meeting will be webcast on the SEC website.

 

The committee will host two panels:

  • Practical Applications for Enhancing Financial Literacy; and
  • Examining the use of Complex Investment Products and Strategies by Self-Directed Investors – Is the Current Approach Working?

 

The committee will also discuss a recommendation on Digital Engagement Practices.

The full agenda is available here.

The Investor Advisory Committee, which focuses on investor-related interests, advises the Commission on regulatory priorities and various initiatives to help protect investors and promote the integrity of the U.S. securities markets. Established by the Dodd-Frank Act, the Committee is authorized by Congress to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.

Learn more about the Investor Advisory Committee here.

