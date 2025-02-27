SEC Investor Advisory Committee To Examine The Disclosure Of AI’s Impact On Company Operations - And Retail Investor Fraud In America At March 6 Meeting

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investor Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting at the SEC Headquarters in Washington, D.C., on March 6, at 10 a.m. ET. The meeting will also be webcast on the SEC website.

The committee will host two panels:

Disclosure of Artificial Intelligence’s Impact on Operations; and

Retail Investor Fraud in America

The Committee will also discuss a potential recommendation regarding preserving investors’ ability to bring claims under Section 11 of the Securities Act of 1933. The full meeting agenda is available on the committee’s webpage.

The Investor Advisory Committee, which focuses on investor-related interests, advises the Commission on regulatory priorities and various initiatives to help protect investors and promote the integrity of the U.S. securities markets. Established by statute, the committee is authorized by Congress to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.

To learn more about the Investor Advisory Committee visit the committee’s webpage.