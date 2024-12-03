SEC Investor Advisory Committee To Examine Mandatory Arbitration Clauses In Adviser Agreements And Alternative Assets And Retail Investors At December 10 Meeting

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investor Advisory Committee will hold a virtual public meeting on Dec. 10, 2024, at 10 a.m. ET. The meeting will be webcast on the SEC website.

The committee will host two panels:

Examining the Use of Mandatory Arbitration Clauses by registered Investment Advisers; and

Mainstreaming of Alternative Assets to Retail Investors

The committee also will discuss a potential recommendation regarding the Protection of Investors in their Interactions with Finfluencers. View the full agenda.

The Investor Advisory Committee, which focuses on investor-related interests, advises the Commission on regulatory priorities and various initiatives to help protect investors and promote the integrity of the U.S. securities markets. Established by the Dodd-Frank Act, the committee is authorized by Congress to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.

