SEC Investor Advisory Committee To Discuss Investment Advice And Key Topics From Securities Litigation At Sept. 19 Meeting

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investor Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting on Sept. 19, 2024, at 10 a.m. ET at the SEC Headquarters in Washington, D.C. The meeting will also be webcast on the SEC website.

The committee will host two panels:

Investment Advice: A History and Update on Who is Required to Serve in Your Best Interest; and

Key Topics from Securities Litigation: Shareholder Proposals and “Tracing” in Section 11 Litigation

The Investor Advisory Committee, which focuses on investor-related interests, advises the Commission on regulatory priorities and various initiatives to help protect investors and promote the integrity of the U.S. securities markets. Established by the Dodd-Frank Act, the Committee is authorized by Congress to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.

