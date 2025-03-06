SEC: Filer Transition To New And Improved EDGAR Begins March 24, Comprehensive “EDGAR Next” Guidance Available For EDGAR Filers

The Securities and Exchange Commission is providing extensive guidance and resources to assist filers with upcoming access and account management enhancements to the security of the agency’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval (EDGAR) system. On March 24, a new EDGAR Filer Management dashboard will go live on the SEC’s website, and filers can begin enrolling in “EDGAR Next” by submitting an amended Form ID, which is the application that individuals or companies complete to obtain EDGAR access credentials.

The Commission adopted rule and form amendments referred to as EDGAR Next in September 2024 to improve the ability of filers to securely manage and maintain access to their EDGAR accounts while simplifying the procedures for them to access EDGAR. Enrollment in EDGAR Next will remain open until Dec. 19, 2025. However, filers should enroll no later than Sept. 12, 2025, to avoid interruption in the ability to file.

More information about enrollment is available on the EDGAR Next webpage.

“We appreciate the tremendous interest from both individual filers and the filing industry in our kickoff webinars and technical developer sessions, and we will continue to provide resources and assistance to ensure a seamless transition to EDGAR Next for filers,” said Jed Hickman, Director of the SEC’s EDGAR Business Office.

Filers can view instructional videos on the SEC YouTube channel, including:

Additionally, filers can find written materials such as “How Do I” guides that explain how to Obtain Login.gov Individual Account Credentials and Enroll in EDGAR Next. On the EDGAR Next webpage, filers can find additional information including answers to a set of Frequently Asked Questions.

Filers also may obtain assistance by emailing EDGARNextBeta@sec.gov or calling 202-551-8900, option #2.