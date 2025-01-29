SEC: Extension Of Form PF Amendments Compliance Date

The Securities and Exchange Commission, together with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), extended the compliance date for the amendments to Form PF that were adopted on Feb. 8, 2024. The compliance date for these amendments, which was originally March 12, 2025, has been extended to June 12, 2025.

Form PF is the confidential reporting form for certain SEC-registered investment advisers to private funds, including those that also are registered with the CFTC as commodity pool operators or commodity trading advisers. This extension will mitigate certain administrative and technological burdens and costs associated with the prior compliance date. This extension will also provide more time for filers to program and test for compliance with these amendments.

