SEC Extends Compliance Dates For Amendments To Investment Company Names Rule

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced a six-month extension of the compliance dates for amendments adopted in September 2023 to the Investment Company Act “Names Rule,” which addresses fund names likely to mislead investors about a fund’s investments and risks. The compliance date for larger fund groups is extended from Dec. 11, 2025, to June 11, 2026, and the compliance date for smaller fund groups is extended from June 11, 2026, to Dec. 11, 2026.

The extension is designed to balance the investor benefit of the amended Names Rule framework with funds’ needs for additional time to implement the amendments properly, develop and finalize their compliance systems, and test their compliance plans.

To help funds avoid additional costs when coming into operational compliance with the Names Rule amendments, the Commission aligned the compliance dates with the timing of certain annual disclosure and reporting obligations that are tied to the end of a fund’s fiscal year.

