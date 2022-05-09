SEC Extends Comment Period For Proposed Rules On Climate-Related Disclosures, Reopens Comment Periods For Proposed Rules Regarding Private Fund Advisers And Regulation ATS

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it has extended the public comment period on the proposed rulemaking to enhance and standardize climate-related disclosures for investors until June 17, 2022. The SEC also announced that it will reopen the comment periods on the proposed rulemaking to enhance private fund investor protection and on the proposed rulemaking to include significant Treasury markets platforms within Regulation ATS for 30 days.

“Today, the Commission acted to provide the public with additional time to comment on three proposed rulemakings that have drawn significant interest from a wide breadth of investors, issuers, market participants, and other stakeholders," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. "The SEC benefits greatly from hearing from the public on proposed regulatory changes. Commenters with diverse views have noted that they would benefit from additional time to review these three proposals, and I'm pleased that the public will have additional time to provide thoughtful feedback."

The public comment period for the proposed rulemaking "The Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures for Investors," Release Nos. 33-11042, 34-94478 (March 21, 2022) will now end on June 17, 2022. The scope and comment process for this release remains as stated in the original Federal Register notice of April 11, 2022.

The public comment periods for the proposed rulemakings "Private Fund Advisers; Documentation of Registered Investment Adviser Compliance Reviews," Release Nos. IA-5955 (Feb. 9, 2022) and "Amendments Regarding the Definition of 'Exchange' and Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) That Trade U.S. Treasury and Agency Securities, National Market System (NMS) Stocks, and Other Securities," Release No. 34-94062 (Jan. 26, 2022) will be reopened for 30 days following publication of the reopening release in the Federal Register. The scope and comment process for both releases will remain as stated in the original Federal Register notices of March 24, 2022, and March 18, 2022.

