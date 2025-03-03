SEC Crypto Task Force To Host Roundtable On Security Status - Initial Session Will Be Open To The Public, Streamed Live

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that its Crypto Task Force will host a series of roundtables to discuss key areas of interest in the regulation of crypto assets. The “Spring Sprint Toward Crypto Clarity” series will begin on March 21 with its inaugural roundtable, “How We Got Here and How We Get Out – Defining Security Status.”

The initial roundtable on March 21 is open to the public and will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the SEC's headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. Please note that the number of in-person participants may be limited and visitors will be subject to security checks. The primary discussion will be streamed live on SEC.gov, and a recording will be posted at a later date. In addition to the roundtable, all attendees will be able to participate in small group breakout sessions which will not be broadcast. Information regarding the agenda and roundtable speakers will be posted on the Crypto Task Force webpage in the coming days.

“I am looking forward to drawing on the expertise of the public in developing a workable regulatory framework for crypto,” said Commissioner Hester M. Peirce, who is leading the Crypto Task Force. “The roundtables are an important part of our engagement with the public.”

Launched on January 21 by Acting SEC Chairman Mark T. Uyeda, the Crypto Task Force was established to help the Commission draw clear regulatory lines, provide realistic paths to registration, craft sensible disclosure frameworks, and deploy enforcement resources judiciously.

Members of the public are able to communicate directly on this and other topics and request a meeting with the Crypto Task Force here.