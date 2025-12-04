SEC: Compliance Outreach On Regulation S-P

Dec 17, 2025

1:00PM – 2:00PM ET

The Securities and Exchange Commission will hold the second of three virtual compliance outreach events regarding the 2024 adoption of amendments to Regulation S-P. The Regulation S-P compliance outreach events will be tailored for each registrant type and scheduled according to their corresponding compliance deadline published in the Regulation S-P rule amendments. This second event will focus on transfer agents. Staff from the Division of Examinations and the Division of Trading and Markets will cover the new Regulation S-P compliance obligations, discuss what to expect when interacting with an exam team during an examination, and answer any remaining compliance questions.

While not required, advance registration is preferred. Questions may also be submitted ahead of the event. A livestream will be available on the day of the event.



AGENDA

Panel A: Historical discussion of Regulation S-P and the rule’s new provisions

This panel will discuss the history of the regulation, including an overview of core aspects of the regulatory framework and discussion of past risk alerts on the subject. The panel will also discuss the rule amendments, which entities are subject to the Regulation S-P Amendments, incident response program expectations, and SEC perspectives on the monitoring process. There will also be a discussion on the expected format and production requirements for notices to customers by the entities.



Panel B: Exams’ approach moving forward, including a discussion of potential Risk Alerts and other SEC publications

This panel will provide SEC perspectives on the examination lifecycle for entities subject to Regulation S-P, including the expected maintenance and production of certain policies, procedures, books, and records.