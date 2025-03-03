SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Announces Crypto Task Force Staff

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the members of the Crypto Task Force staff, which is advising the Commission on matters related to crypto.

The task force is composed of staff from the Acting Chairman’s office and other divisions and offices across the Commission.

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce said, “The Crypto Task Force exhibits deep expertise and an enthusiastic commitment to identifying—with the help of other talented staff across the Commission and interested members of the public—workable solutions to difficult crypto regulatory problems.”