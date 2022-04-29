SEC Commemorates Financial Capability Month With Robust Slate Of Investor Education Events And Resources - Chair Gary Gensler: “Take Advantage Of Free Tools And Unbiased Information On Investor.gov”

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Office of Investor Education and Advocacy (OIEA) commemorated National Financial Capability Month by hosting a slate of outreach and education events for investors. In addition to the events, Chair Gary Gensler released a video message to mark April as Financial Capability Month.
“Investors across our country use our capital markets every day to prepare for retirement, save for education, or prepare for bumps along the way,” said Chair Gary Gensler in the video message. “I encourage you all to take the time you need when making investment decisions and take advantage of the free tools and unbiased information on Investor.gov.”
The SEC also released the following investor education materials on Investor.gov:
- Investor Bulletin: Interested in Margin? Understand Interest;
- It’s Tax Time: Getting a Refund? Consider Investing It;
- Spanish Language Investing Quiz; and
- Spanish Language Compound Interest Calculator
“I am pleased that we were able to reach and teach investors across many demographics – from college students to older investors – during Financial Capability Month,” said Lori Schock, Director of OIEA. “We want investors to know that the SEC’s investor education resources, available at Investor.gov, can help them make more informed investment decisions and avoid fraud.”
The following are some highlights of the SEC’s Financial Capability Month Events:
Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) – OIEA expanded its partnership with the Society for Financial Education and Professional Development (SFE&PD) this month. Along with SEC’s Office of Minority and Women Inclusion (OMWI), OIEA presented to SFE&PD’s Student Ambassadors from HBCUs around the country. In addition, OIEA and SEC Regional Offices including Atlanta, Fort Worth, Miami, and New York conducted in-person and virtual investor education outreach with students from 14 HBCUs in collaboration with SFE&PD. Students from colleges and universities such as Bennet College, Howard University, Jackson State University, Medgar Evers College, and Tuskegee University, engaged with SEC staff on investing fundamentals, and learned more about SEC’s internship opportunities.
Middle and High School Students − Chair Gensler participated in “Financial Literacy and Career Day,” a joint program hosted by the SEC’s OMWI, African American Council, and OIEA. Chair Gensler offered middle and high school students from 16 schools – located in the Washington, D.C. area, as well Tulsa, Oklahoma – insights on career development and financial capability, including the role of investing in building a secure and prosperous future.
Military Community – SEC had a robust set of engagements with the military community, including outreach to active duty, reserve, retired, and veteran service members, as well as military families. Outreach included presenting as part of the Department of Veteran Affairs’ popular Wednesday seminars hosted by VA’s Outreach, Transition and Economic Development (OTED) team. OIEA also presented in-person or virtually at installations including the U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters, Fort Gordon, GA, Osan Air Force Base, South Korea, and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.
Older Investors – As part of its ongoing outreach initiatives focused on educating older investors on wise investing, including avoiding securities-related fraud, OIEA Director Lori Schock joined an AARP Tele-Town Hall. The event had more than 14,000 participants and included information and resources on topics such as current frauds and scams, and cryptocurrency. OIEA Chief Counsel Owen Donley also presented to an AARP audience about emerging investment scams.
Teachers, Students, Women’s Groups, and More - SEC Regional Office and Headquarters Staff engaged in or arranged dozens of outreach events with groups, such as: the California Association of Teachers of English; Chicago Public Schools; Los Angeles Public Library; “Black Women and Investing” event hosted by SFE&PD founder Ted Daniels, featuring SEC Atlanta Regional Office Director Nekia Hackworth Jones; Central California Women’s Conference, Florida International University Women’s Law Society; and military installations from across the U.S.