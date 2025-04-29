SEC Charges Three Texans with Defrauding Investors In $91 Million Ponzi Scheme

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced charges against Dallas-Fort Worth residents Kenneth W. Alexander II, Robert D. Welsh, and Caedrynn E. Conner for operating a Ponzi scheme that raised at least $91 million from more than 200 investors.

According to the SEC’s complaint, between approximately May 2021 and February 2024, Alexander and Welsh operated the scheme through a trust controlled by Alexander called Vanguard Holdings Group Irrevocable Trust (VHG). They falsely represented that investors would receive 12 guaranteed monthly payments of between 3% and 6% per month, with the principal investment to be returned after 14 months, according to the complaint. The SEC alleges that Alexander and Welsh held VHG out as a highly profitable international bond trading business with billions in assets, and told investors that the monthly returns were generated from international bond trading and related activities. As alleged, Conner funneled more than $46 million in investor money to VHG through a related investment program that he operated using Benchmark Capital Holdings Irrevocable Trust (Benchmark), which he controlled. According to the complaint, Alexander, Welsh, and Conner also offered investors the option to protect their investments from risk of loss through the purchase of a purported financial instrument they called a “pay order.” In reality, as the SEC alleges, VHG had no material source of revenue, the purported monthly returns were actually Ponzi payments, and the protection offered by the “pay orders” was illusory. Alexander and Conner misappropriated millions in investor funds for personal use, such as Conner’s purchase of a $5 million home, according to the complaint.

“As we allege, the defendants conducted a large-scale Ponzi scheme that caused devastating losses to investor victims, while Alexander and Conner misappropriated millions of dollars of investor funds,” said Sam Waldon, Acting Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement. “We remain unwavering in our commitment to hold individuals accountable for defrauding investors.”

The SEC’s complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, charges Alexander, Welsh, and Conner with violating the antifraud and registration provisions of the federal securities laws. The SEC seeks permanent injunctive relief, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains with prejudgment interest, and civil penalties against each of the defendants.

The investigation was conducted by Catherine Rowsey, Tamara McCreary, and Carol Hahn and was supervised by Nikolay Vydashenko and B. David Fraser of the SEC’s Fort Worth Regional Office. The litigation will be led by Jason Rose and supervised by Keefe Bernstein.

