SEC Charges Three Purported Crypto Asset Trading Platforms And Four Investment Clubs With Scheme That Targeted Retail Investors On Social Media - Defendants Misappropriated $14 Million From Retail Investors Using Fake Trading And Fake Offerings

The Securities and Exchange Commission today filed charges against purported crypto asset trading platforms Morocoin Tech Corp., Berge Blockchain Technology Co. Ltd., and Cirkor Inc. and investment clubs AI Wealth Inc., Lane Wealth Inc., AI Investment Education Foundation Ltd., and Zenith Asset Tech Foundation alleging that they defrauded retail investors out of more than $14 million in an elaborate investment confidence scam.

“This matter highlights an all-too-common form of investment scam that is being used to target U.S. retail investors with devastating consequences. Our complaint alleges a multi-step fraud that attracted victims with ads on social media, built victims’ trust in group chats where fraudsters posed as financial professionals and promised profits from AI-generated investment tips, then convinced victims to put their money into fake crypto asset trading platforms where it was misappropriated,” said Laura D’Allaird, Chief of the Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit. “Fraud is fraud, and we will vigorously pursue securities fraud that harms retail investors.”

According to the complaint, from at least January 2024 to January 2025, AI Wealth, Lane Wealth, AIIEF, and Zenith operated so-called investment clubs using WhatsApp and solicited investors to join the clubs with ads on social media. The clubs gained investors’ confidence with supposedly AI-generated investment tips before luring investors to open and fund accounts on purported crypto asset trading platforms Morocoin, Berge, and Cirkor, which falsely claimed to have government licenses, as alleged. The investment clubs and platforms then allegedly offered “Security Token Offerings” that were purportedly issued by legitimate businesses. In reality, no trading took place on the trading platforms, which were fake, and the Security Token Offerings and their purported issuing companies did not exist, according to the complaint. When investors tried to withdraw their funds, the complaint alleges that the defendants further defrauded victims by demanding that they pay advance fees. In all, the defendants misappropriated at least $14 million from U.S.-based retail investors and funneled those funds overseas through a web of bank accounts and crypto asset wallets, as alleged.

The complaint, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, charges the defendants with violating the anti-fraud provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The SEC seeks permanent injunctions and civil penalties against all of the defendants, and disgorgement with prejudgment interest against Morocoin, Berge, and Cirkor.

The SEC’s Office of Investor Education and Assistance has issued an investor alert warning investors that fraudsters may use popular social media platforms and messaging apps to lure investors into scams, and never to rely solely on information from group chats in making investment decisions. The SEC encourages investors to use Investor.gov to check the background of anyone offering or selling them an investment.

Resources