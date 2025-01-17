SEC Charges LPL Financial With Anti-Money Laundering Violations

The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced charges against broker-dealer and investment adviser LPL Financial LLC for multiple failures related to its anti-money laundering (AML) program. To resolve the SEC’s charges, LPL agreed to pay a civil penalty of $18 million and to implement improvements to its AML policies and procedures.

According to the SEC order, from at least May 2019 through December 2023, LPL experienced longstanding failures in its customer identification program, including a failure to timely close accounts for which it had not properly verified the customer’s identity. Furthermore, LPL failed to close or restrict thousands of high-risk accounts, such as cannabis-related and foreign accounts, that were prohibited under LPL’s AML policies.

“Federal law requires broker-dealers to ascertain the identity of their customers and to conduct ongoing customer due diligence to aid the government in its efforts to detect and prevent money laundering,” said Stacy Bogert, Associate Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement. “When broker-dealers like LPL fail to comply with their AML obligations, they put the securities markets at risk. Today’s case underscores the importance of complying with applicable regulations in the areas of customer identification and ongoing customer due diligence.”

The SEC’s order finds that LPL willfully violated Section 17(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 17a-8 thereunder. Without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, the firm agreed to a censure and a cease-and-desist order in addition to the $18 million penalty. The SEC’s order also directs LPL to continue its engagement of a compliance consultant to review and recommend changes to the firm’s AML policies and procedures.

The SEC’s investigation was conducted by Ada Fernandez Johnson and John Ponyicsanyi. The case has been supervised by Pei Y. Chung and Ms. Bogert.

Resources