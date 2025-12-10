SEC Charges Canadian Citizen With Fraud Schemes That Targeted Retail Investors On Discord

The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Canadian citizen Nathan Gauvin and three entities he controls—Blackridge, LLC, Gray Digital Capital Management USA, LLC, and Gray Digital Technologies, LLC—with orchestrating two fraudulent securities offerings that raised more than $18 million from investors across the United States and abroad. Gauvin allegedly misappropriated approximately $6.3 million of investor funds and used fabricated credentials, false performance metrics, and fictitious account statements to lure investors into his schemes.

According to the SEC’s complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Gauvin gained a following on Discord by falsely presenting himself as a successful investment professional managing over a billion dollars in assets through Blackridge, which in reality was a mere shell entity. From September 2022 to November 2024, Gauvin and his entities allegedly raised approximately $18.1 million from investors through an unregistered offering of interests in the “Gray Fund,” a purported diversified investment fund advised by Gray Digital and Gauvin. The complaint alleges that Gauvin and Gray Digital falsely claimed that the Gray Fund generated double-digit monthly returns and held over $78 million in assets, when, in fact, the fund actually had a monthly compounded return of approximately 1.4% and its assets were far lower than claimed. The complaint further alleges that Gauvin misappropriated investor funds to finance a lavish lifestyle, including using hundreds of thousands of dollars for purchases of custom jewelry, luxury concierge services, real estate, and art.

In a second scheme which began in May 2024, Gauvin allegedly offered “seed stock” in Gray Digital Technologies at $30,000 per share, falsely claiming the company had a $60 million valuation and more than $12 million in annual revenue. In reality, the complaint alleges that Gray Digital Technologies had no operations, assets, or revenue. According to the complaint, Gauvin raised at least $60,000 from two retail investors and then ceased communicating with them about this offering.

“Gauvin exploited the trust of his online followers to perpetrate a brazen fraud,” said Jaime Marinaro, Associate Director of the SEC’s Fort Worth Regional Office. “Investors should always verify the credentials of anyone offering investment opportunities, especially when those opportunities are promoted through social media or online communities.”

The SEC’s complaint charges Gauvin and his three entities with violating the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws and Gauvin, Gray Digital, and Gray Digital Technologies with registration violations. The complaint seeks permanent injunctive relief, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains with prejudgment interest, civil penalties, and conduct-based injunctions against all defendants, along with a bar against Gauvin acting as an investment adviser.

In a parallel action, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York today announced criminal charges against Gauvin.

The SEC’s Investor Bulletin: How to Check Out Your Investment Professional provides instructions for verifying an investment professional’s registration status and background.

The SEC appreciates the assistance of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Resources