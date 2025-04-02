SEC: By Building Wealth, Investors Power U.S. Economy

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Office of Investor Education and Advocacy (OIEA) today announced, as part of April’s National Financial Literacy Month, it will highlight the key role investing plays in both powering the U.S. economy and preparing U.S. investors for their own financial future.

Investing is an important tool for individuals and families in achieving their financial goals, such as affording higher education, supporting retirement, or simply building wealth for the future. While building for their own financial future, investors are also playing a key role in powering the innovation-based U.S. economy by providing capital to businesses of all sizes.

“Financial Literacy Month provides an excellent opportunity to highlight the importance of investors saving and investing for their financial future. From stocks, bonds, and funds to newer products in the marketplace, investing ultimately supports our nation’s overall economy,” said Acting Chairman Mark T. Uyeda. “All investors have an opportunity to reach their personal financial goals while also playing a role in capital formation, which makes our economy so dynamic.”

During the month of April, SEC regional and headquarters staff will encourage investors to take advantage of the free saving and investing tools and resources available on Investor.gov. OIEA’s “Ten Investment Tips for 2025 Investor Bulletin” provides investors with information on how to avoid investment scams, the importance of diversification, how to be an informed investor, and more. Investors can also test their investing knowledge by taking April’s Financial Literacy Month Quiz.

“Whether you’re new to investing or a seasoned investor, Investor.gov has resources that can help you build wealth for a strong financial future,” said Lori Schock, Director of the SEC’s OIEA. “Starting early and creating a long-term diversified saving and investing plan that considers your risk tolerance can help you build wealth to live the life you want to lead.”

SEC outreach events in April include financial education activities for teachers and high school and college students; webinars and events providing investor education and fraud prevention information to older investors; and presentations to military service members focusing on building wealth, avoiding scams, and discussing the benefits of tax-advantaged retirement plans, like the Thrift Savings Plan. In addition, Ms. Schock posted a new Director’s Take article, entitled “Ten Building Blocks to Building Wealth.”